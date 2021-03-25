Valley Community Services Board gets grant to house unaccompanied LGBTQ youth

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam announced $6 million in grants this week that will fund over 100 projects across the state to help reduce homelessness.

Some of that money is being put to use right here in the Valley.

Valley Community Services Board (VCSB) received over $147,000 to plan projects targeting unaccompanied homeless LGBTQ youth between the ages of 18 and 24.

“This grant funding is going to fill very serious gaps that we’ve had in our services, and I’m super excited,” Lydia Campbell, Community Based Supervisor for Valley Community Services Board said.

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center noted that many LGBTQ individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 are not welcome at home because of their identity and are left homeless.

“With this housing opportunity, we can give them the stability they need to then pursue, whether it’s education or employment, but really sort of learning the ropes of being an adult in a structured and supported environment,” Emily Sproul, Executive Director of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, said.

Sproul added that housing is a foundational piece of building a successful life.

“It does make it difficult to get a job if they don’t have a permanent address. It also makes it difficult for them to get a driver’s license,” Sproul said. “You can’t do anything without it, so this is just such an awesome opportunity for us to be able to provide that stability.”

The money will go toward housing assistance and giving this population the support they need as they move into adulthood.

“These unaccompanied youth are going to be able to build their rental history, their credit, all while having access to all of the services,” Campbell said.

This is the first planning grant VCSB has received for their crisis response system, so they will be working to figure out what will be most effective for housing this population.

VCSB is partnering with the LGBTQ Center to work with young adults in the area to better understand what will be needed for this project in order to provide a welcoming and affirming space for people.

But the plan now is VCSB will be working to provide rapid rehousing assistance for these individuals, and the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center will provide services, like providing affirming and safe spaces for clients to receive care.

“With the continuum and treating the whole person, there are lots and lots of intersections, and we have got to make sure as a community that we are caring for our community’s most vulnerable,” Campbell said.

If you are experiencing homelessness and need assistance, you can call the Housing Crisis Helpline at 540-213-7347, which is available to anyone in the community.

