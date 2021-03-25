VCU to hold virtual, in-person graduation ceremonies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will hold a universitywide virtual commencement, along with in-person ceremonies at the department, school and college levels.

The virtual ceremony will be on May 15, with a “Zoom pre-party for students, video clips and photos from graduates to commemorate their accomplishments while at VCU as well as traditional ceremony elements to celebrate the occasion of their graduation, including speeches and music.”

Students will also be able to register for two commemorative graduation programs and a celebration box.

“It’s important that we recognize the accomplishments of the VCU Class of 2021,” VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D., said. “As leaders, problem-solvers and agents of change they’ve combined what they learned in and out of the classroom and are among the very best the world has to offer. I look forward to celebrating their achievements in May, and I’m pleased in-person gatherings are possible for smaller graduation events.”

The in-person graduation ceremonies will be planned by the academic unit, and details on those celebrations are being finalized.

The in-person graduations will follow Virginia’s COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

