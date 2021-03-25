Advertisement

VCU to hold virtual, in-person graduation ceremonies

(Noah Fleischman, Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will hold a universitywide virtual commencement, along with in-person ceremonies at the department, school and college levels.

The virtual ceremony will be on May 15, with a “Zoom pre-party for students, video clips and photos from graduates to commemorate their accomplishments while at VCU as well as traditional ceremony elements to celebrate the occasion of their graduation, including speeches and music.”

Students will also be able to register for two commemorative graduation programs and a celebration box.

“It’s important that we recognize the accomplishments of the VCU Class of 2021,” VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D., said. “As leaders, problem-solvers and agents of change they’ve combined what they learned in and out of the classroom and are among the very best the world has to offer. I look forward to celebrating their achievements in May, and I’m pleased in-person gatherings are possible for smaller graduation events.”

The in-person graduation ceremonies will be planned by the academic unit, and details on those celebrations are being finalized.

The in-person graduations will follow Virginia’s COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
All men arrested are pictured alphabetically right to left, top to bottom.
Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
Police were called to a domestic dispute Wednesday night in Waynesboro.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after hourslong standoff in Waynesboro
File image
Resident of Salvation Army of Harrisonburg Emergency Shelter dies overnight

Latest News

HCPS staff, teachers, and community volunteers help distribute free meals at Keister Elementary...
Meal pick-ups to change once K-8 Harrisonburg students return to class
A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 221.4 has closed both southbound lanes and a...
Expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County, southbound lanes closed
Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Co-Op is celebrating its store expansion from April 25 through May...
Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Co-Op to hold celebration for store expansion next month
Jeff Mongold, 31, is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for a probation violation and...
Wanted: Jeff Mongold