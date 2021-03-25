VDH reports first cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429 COVID-19 variants in Va.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Thursday, March 25, the Virginia Department of Health announced the first cases of COVID-19 variants B.1.427 and B.1.429 in samples that were collected between December 2020 and February 2021 from Virginia residents.

Per an update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the variants first emerged in California in the summer of 2020 and are associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

VDH says at this time, there is no evidence that infections with these variants cause more severe disease. VDH says these two variants were only recently added to CDC’s Variant of Concern list.

According to VDH, the Commonwealth has now identified a total of 14 cases of the B.1.427 variant, nine cases of the B.1.429 variant, 26 cases of the B.1.351 variant (first identified in South Africa) and 127 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (first identified in the United Kingdom).

VDH reminds Virginians to comply with mitigation measures, including wearing your mask, staying at least six feet from others, avoiding crowds, washing your hands and staying home if you don’t feel well.

You can read the full update from the Virginia Department of Health by clicking here.

