VSU removing names from four campus buildings

(Source: VSU)
(Source: VSU)(WHSV)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has announced it will remove the name from four buildings on campus.

The VSU Board of Visitors recently approved the removal of signs identifying:

  • Byrd Hall - named after Harry Floyd Byrd, former governor of Virginia
  • Eggleston Hall - named after Dr. Joseph D. Eggleston, a former member of the Board of Visitors at Virginia State College.
  • Trinkle Hall - named after former Governor of Virginia Elbert Lee Trinkle
  • Vawter Hall - named after the school’s late rector, Charles E. Vawter

Current signs will be removed immediately.

According to the university, the buildings are all named after individuals, “whose past beliefs are not consistent with the beliefs and legacy of Virginia State University.”

“Virginia State University campus buildings and the campus environment should reflect the Institution and be a source of pride for the students, faculty, alum and staff who live and work inside them,” VSU Vice President for External Relations Tonya S. Hall said. “We want to ensure that the names on all of our buildings are a reflection of the rich history of our VSU story.”

Virginia State University has arranged a re-naming committee to identify individuals for consideration for the new names.

The four buildings will remain unnamed until the committee identifies appropriate individuals whose image is in keeping with the beliefs and legacy held by Virginia State University.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

