Warm and Windy Friday ahead

(WHSV) - On our first full week of Spring, we are starting to see temperatures rise with a few shots of measurable rainfall. Even with those chances, total rainfall across the area likely to be under 0.50″ by the end of the week.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and very mild for the night. Breezy early, and winds starting to pick up more after midnight. Gusts overnight as high as 30-40mph. The highest gusts will be across the Allegheny mountains, Pendleton, Grant and Hardy counties with gusts 50- 60mph possible. A few batches of showers overnight but not completely widespread.

Staying mild overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. A very warm but windy spring night!

An approaching system will weaken by the time it gets to our area (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Very warm to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Only a few spotty showers early and then clearing out for the rest of the day and turning sunny quickly. Windy for the day with gusts 30-40mph. The highest gusts will be across the Allegheny mountains and Potomac Highlands with gusts 50-60mph possible. The strongest wind will be earlier in the day, and starting to let up late in the afternoon. Turning lighter around sunset.

Forecast wind gusts (whsv)

Sunny and a very warm day with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Staying pretty clear for the night but cooling quickly. Winds letting up for the evening with temperatures in the 60s. Clear overnight with the passage of the cold front and temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny skies for the day and despite the lower temperatures behind the cold front, it is still going to be quite nice for the day. Highs in the low 70s so a very warm and pleasant day to enjoy outside. We’ll drop back into the lower 40s overnight, but still a pleasant evening. Clouds increase for the night with some rain showers well after midnight.

SUNDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. A system moves through the area today bringing some scattered showers but once again rain looks to be rather limited. AT this point the rain looks to be for the morning and possibly early in the afternoon. Breezy for the day with the next approaching cold front. We’ll keep you updated on the timing. Afternoon temperatures still pretty mild as highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 30s, so it will be a chillier night.

MONDAY: A few clouds early will give way to a mostly sunny day ahead. Cooler than the last several days with high temperatures in the mid 50s, but still a pretty nice day as temperatures will be right around seasonal averages. A bit chilly going overnight as temperatures will dip back into the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but lots of sunshine ahead. It will be a pleasant afternoon as high temperatures will rebound nicely into the lower 60s. A really great day to enjoy outside if you can. Temperatures overnight will be cool, but not as chilly with lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Starting the day cool with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds around today, but still peeks of sunshine likely. A milder afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, so another great Spring day!

