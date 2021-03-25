Advertisement

West Virginia House passes transgender athlete bill

(WSAZ)
By John Raby and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Transgender athletes in West Virginia middle and high schools would be banned from competing on teams that align with their gender identity under a bill passed Thursday by the House of Delegates.

The bill passed on a 78-20 vote with two delegates absent. It now goes to the state Senate. Debate on the bill lasted more than an hour and often was emotional.  

Some Democrats and other organizations called the bill discriminatory. When pressed by Democrats, bill supporters said the governing body for secondary school sports has not received any complaints about transgender athletes on teams that are different from their birth gender.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
All men arrested are pictured alphabetically right to left, top to bottom.
Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
Police were called to a domestic dispute Wednesday night in Waynesboro.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after hourslong standoff in Waynesboro
File image
Resident of Salvation Army of Harrisonburg Emergency Shelter dies overnight

Latest News

After 33 years of broadcasting the news on WHSV-TV, Bob Corso is retiring and will anchor his...
33 years at Channel 3: Bob Corso reflects on career at WHSV
Kathy waves at doctors and nurse on her way out the hospital.
Timberville woman beats COVID-19 after almost four months in the hospital
A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 221.4 has closed both southbound lanes and a...
Expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County, southbound lanes reopened
Evening Weather forecast 3/25/2021
Evening Weather forecast 3/25/2021