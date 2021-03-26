Advertisement

Bluestone Vineyard optimistic about event and wedding capacitys

Patio seating at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater.
Patio seating at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The event and wedding industry received good news this week after Governor Ralph Northam announced capacity increases for indoor and outdoor social gatherings.

“With increased vaccination capacity and our health metrics continuing to trend the right direction, we can safely take these targeted steps to ease certain mitigation measures,” Gov. Northam said.

Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater has hosted very few small events and weddings over the past year, taking a big financial hit. A few clients canceled, but many clients postponed and are now preparing to host events in the coming months, especially beginning in June.

“What we ended up with was rescheduling. That means the second half of 2021 will be extremely busy,” Curt Hartman, the President of Bluestone Vineyard, said. “We’ll make some [loses] up. Not all of it, but certainly a lot of it.”

Beginning April 1, the maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 50 people for indoor settings and 100 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Hartman said he was pleased with the Governor’s announcement on March 23.

“I really wasn’t expecting anything but we gained a little something,” he said.

While he does not have a crystal ball, Hartman said he is optimistic that capacity will continue to increase this spring and summer.

“I really think we’re going to see, at the very worst, May 1 but hopefully sooner, another jump,” Hartman said. “It won’t be all the way open but it will be more and we’re hoping by June 1 it’ll be a much bigger jump.”

A 200-250 capacity would be ideal, Hartman said, especially with weddings, corporate events, and celebrations like the vineyard’s Toast the Weekend Concert Series” coming up this summer.

At the same time, Hartman does not want to take one step forward and two steps back.

“I am really looking forward to being able to open but I am glad for some caution because I don’t want to turn into a situation where we’re having a spike,” Hartman said.

For more information on Bluestone Vineyard and their COVID-19 protocols, click here.

