STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — All open-air fires have been banned in the city of Staunton on Friday, March 26.

According to a tweet from Staunton Fire and Rescue, this includes recreational fires.

The burn ban goes into effect due to the high winds forecasted for Friday. Officials will also evaluate conditions first thing Saturday morning.

