Del. John Avoli files to run for re-election

FILE IMAGE. John Avoli speaks with WHSV.
FILE IMAGE. John Avoli speaks with WHSV.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Delegate John Avoli has formally filed to run for re-election to the 20th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, a press release announced on Friday.

Avoli has represented the Augusta, Highland, Nelson, Staunton are Waynesboro areas. According to Avoli’s website, he served on Staunton City Council for 16 years, including 14 years as Staunton’s mayor.

“I look forward to building on my pledge to uphold our 2nd Amendment freedoms, protect the lives of the unborn, and ensure that the people of the 20th District have a representative who works for them,” Avoli said in a press release.

