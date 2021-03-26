Advertisement

Five dead after deadly tornado hits Alabama community

By Mary Moloney
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roofs collapsed, trees toppled and glass shattered after a strong line of storms slammed into Alabama Thursday afternoon spawned several tornadoes according to the National Weather Service.

“My first priority was to get my family down stairs into our basement,” said one resident.

“I started hearing the wind, we felt the house shake a little bit. You could see outside the window how everything was going,” said another resident.

The storms wrecked havoc on communities in and around Birmingham.

“You can see there is extensive damage in this neighborhood, we’ve got trees and power lines down,” said Ainsley Allison of PIO Pelham Police.

Search and rescue operations are under way as the Calhoun County sheriffs reported people trapped in their homes.

“We’ve had multiple agencies from around our county and outside our county come to our rescue and we’ve had search and rescue teams sending people out and trying to get medical attention,” said Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Alabama governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency across 46 counties in anticipation of the dangerous situation, which prompted school and vaccination site closures.

“It is essential, please stay off the roads so first responders can get in here to help these people,” said Allison.

Alabama isn’t alone. 50 million residents from Pennsylvania to the Gulf Coast remain under the threat of severe storms.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lambert attended the Trump Rally on Jan.6 and said he turned around when he saw people begin to...
Harrisonburg man says he is still being impacted by attending Trump rally
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming restriction changes.
Governor Ralph Northam announces upcoming changes in COVID-19 restrictions
All men arrested are pictured alphabetically right to left, top to bottom.
Police: 20 people arrested for soliciting sex from minors online, social media in Chesterfield
Police were called to a domestic dispute Wednesday night in Waynesboro.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after hourslong standoff in Waynesboro
Officials responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in Stuarts Draft.
One dead, another injured in early morning fire in Stuarts Draft

Latest News

Overnight forecast 3/25/2021
Overnight forecast 3/25/2021
One dead, another injured in early morning fire in Stuarts Draft
One dead, another injured in early morning fire in Stuarts Draft
33 years at Channel 3: Bob Corso reflects on career at WHSV
33 years at Channel 3: Bob Corso reflects on career at WHSV
Meal pick-ups to change once K-8 Harrisonburg students return to class
Meal pick-ups to change once K-8 Harrisonburg students return to class