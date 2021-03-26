Five dead after deadly tornado hits Alabama community

Roofs collapsed, trees toppled and glass shattered after a strong line of storms slammed into Alabama Thursday afternoon spawned several tornadoes according to the National Weather Service.

“My first priority was to get my family down stairs into our basement,” said one resident.

“I started hearing the wind, we felt the house shake a little bit. You could see outside the window how everything was going,” said another resident.

The storms wrecked havoc on communities in and around Birmingham.

“You can see there is extensive damage in this neighborhood, we’ve got trees and power lines down,” said Ainsley Allison of PIO Pelham Police.

Search and rescue operations are under way as the Calhoun County sheriffs reported people trapped in their homes.

“We’ve had multiple agencies from around our county and outside our county come to our rescue and we’ve had search and rescue teams sending people out and trying to get medical attention,” said Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Alabama governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency across 46 counties in anticipation of the dangerous situation, which prompted school and vaccination site closures.

“It is essential, please stay off the roads so first responders can get in here to help these people,” said Allison.

Alabama isn’t alone. 50 million residents from Pennsylvania to the Gulf Coast remain under the threat of severe storms.

