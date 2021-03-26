Advertisement

Former co-anchors, colleagues congratulate WHSV’s Bob Corso retirement

WHSV's Bob Corso will retire on Friday, March 26, 2021.
WHSV's Bob Corso will retire on Friday, March 26, 2021.(WHSV)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — WHSV’s Bob Corso retires on Friday, March 26, after anchoring his final newscast at 6 p.m.

Corso has worn many hats in the WHSV newsroom over the past 33 years and has left a lasting impact on many of his co-anchors and colleagues during that time.

Now, those individuals are coming together to congratulate Corso on his retirement.

