HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg city officials are reminding residents Franklin Street will be closed to thru traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday, March 29, to Friday, April 2, between Reservoir Street and Highland Avenue for sanitary sewer pipe work.

The road will be open to emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.