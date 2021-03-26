Advertisement

Gov. Northam says Va. unemployment rate dropped to 5.2 percent in February

(WDBJ7)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday the unemployment rate in Virginia dropped to 5.2 percent in February.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, that percentage is 2.7 percentage points above the rate from one year ago, and Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains below the national rate of 6.2 percent.

“While our unemployment rate is moving in the right direction, the economic impacts of this pandemic continue to challenge workers and businesses in Virginia and across the country,” said Governor Northam in the press release. “Our administration remains committed to providing additional relief to those most in need, helping Virginians return to the workforce, and making targeted investments to build back key sectors of our economy.”

According to the press release, in February 2021 Virginia’s over-the-year job loss of 4.8 percent was less than the 6.2 percent decline nationwide.

For more information about unemployment percentages in Virginia, click here. To read the full press release from Governor Northam’s office, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

