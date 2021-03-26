Governor urges Virginians to join #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Ralph Northam has proclaimed March 26, 2021 “#StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing” in Virginia, and invited Virginians to participate in support of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the Commonwealth.

“The harassment, violence and attacks against our Asian American and Pacific Islander friends, neighbors, and community members must stop,” said Northam. “We have a shared responsibility to make clear that this is not who we are as Virginians, or as Americans. I call on Virginians to help end this dangerous rhetoric, fear, and intimidation and condemn hate and bigotry in all its forms.”

Read the full text of Governor Northam’s proclamation here.

Governor Northam and a group of 26 governors issued a joint statement Friday condemning the rise in violence against Asian American communities; read the statement here. Last week, Northam spoke about what he said was a rise in violence against Asian Americans, after the mass shooting in Atlanta in which six of eight people killed were women of Asian descent.

The governor and members of his administration will soon travel the Commonwealth for a series of conversations with what he says will be “a diverse group of Asian American and Pacific Islander community advocates, faith leaders, business owners, students, educators, and frontline workers.”

