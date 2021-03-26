JMU Relay for Life event scheduled for April 9

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University’s (JMU) Relay for Life is gearing up for its first relay of the season on Friday, April 9.

So far, over 1,000 JMU students have registered to participate.

In 2020, JMU’s Relay for Life transitioned into drive-in style celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this year, the event will feature a drive-in survivor dinner, a virtual relay celebration scheduled to premiere on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. and the opportunity for teams to sign-up for time slots to walk laps around JMU’s Hillside Field.

In September of 2021, Relay for Life will offer more opportunities for local residents to support the fight against cancer with Harrisonburg/Rockingham’s Relay on Saturday, September 4; Shenandoah County’s Relay on Friday, September 10; and Augusta County’s Relay on Saturday, September 25.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.