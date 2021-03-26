Advertisement

JMU Relay for Life event scheduled for April 9

The event will be a drive through luminaria this Friday, October 23rd.
(KMVT/KSVT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University’s (JMU) Relay for Life is gearing up for its first relay of the season on Friday, April 9.

So far, over 1,000 JMU students have registered to participate.

In 2020, JMU’s Relay for Life transitioned into drive-in style celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this year, the event will feature a drive-in survivor dinner, a virtual relay celebration scheduled to premiere on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. and the opportunity for teams to sign-up for time slots to walk laps around JMU’s Hillside Field.

In September of 2021, Relay for Life will offer more opportunities for local residents to support the fight against cancer with Harrisonburg/Rockingham’s Relay on Saturday, September 4; Shenandoah County’s Relay on Friday, September 10; and Augusta County’s Relay on Saturday, September 25.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in Stuarts Draft.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal fire in Stuarts Draft
Police were called to a domestic dispute Wednesday night in Waynesboro.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after hourslong standoff in Waynesboro
Harrisonburg police say an individual is in custody after they barricaded themselves in a room...
HPD reports individual in custody after barricade situation at Motel 6
A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 221.4 has closed both southbound lanes and a...
Expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County, southbound lanes reopened
Kathy waves at doctors and nurse on her way out the hospital.
Timberville woman beats COVID-19 after almost four months in the hospital

Latest News

For Bob Corso: Amy Taylor
For Bob Corso: Amy Taylor
For Bob Corso: Alyson Bruner
For Bob Corso: Alyson Bruner
FILE IMAGE. John Avoli speaks with WHSV.
Del. John Avoli files to run for re-election
Franklin Street in Harrisonburg closed next week for sewer pipe work