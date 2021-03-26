Advertisement

Lawmakers create Asian American and Pacific Islander caucus

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Members of the Virginia General Assembly plan to announce the formation of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus.

The Virginia House Democrats said in a statement on Friday that the lawmakers in the caucus are responding to the recent mass shooting in Atlanta that claimed the lives of Asian Americans. The lawmakers said they are also condemning the continuing violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Friday is planned as a National Day of Action and Healing. People are using the hashtag #StopAsianHate.

The Virginia House Democrats said in a statement that all members of the Legislature will be “invited to join as allies.”

