One injured after ceiling collapses in West Virginia Capitol

A piece of concrete above the ceiling of an office in the main capitol building gave way.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured after a portion of the ceiling in the West Virginia State Capitol collapsed Friday.

Officials with the WV Department of Administration tell WSAZ that a piece of concrete above the ceiling of an office in the main capitol building gave way.

“The concrete sits between the ceiling and the risers that hold the north steps of the capitol. A small piece of this concrete approximately 1.25″ thick fell through the suspended ceiling and struck an employee,” their statement says.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Structural engineers will perform a full investigation on the site Monday morning.

