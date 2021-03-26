Advertisement

One month later: Town of Stanley still recovering after loss of Officer Nick Winum

By John Hood
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Four weeks ago Officer Nick Winum of the town of Stanley was shot in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop.

Since then people from across the country have poured support into the small Valley town as the community continues to recover from this tragedy.

“It does not, it does not feel like a month ago, it feels like it was just yesterday,” Terry Pettit, town manager of Stanley said.

In the town flowers are still up, flags are still waiving, and blue lights are still lit in homes. Pettit said the amount of support the town has received over the past 28-days has been unimaginable.

“Every state in the United States has sent a card and the support has been unbelievable nothing that I have ever seen before,” Pettit said.

Since Officer Winum’s death, the Stanley Police Department has taken time for bereavement while other local law enforcement has stepped up to help cover the town.

In order to help with the town move forward before Stanley’s officers come back on Saturday, Pettit said they will be removing the temporary memorials from around the town.

“We plan on removing the flowers off the street and removing the ribbons and everything and kinda getting back to a little bit of what the town was before that happened,” Pettit said.

Work is already being done to make sure Officer Pettit has a more permanent memorial in the town, including adding his name to the memorial wall at Ed Good Memorial Park.

“We have a wall already for fallen police officers and a firefighter that we lost many years ago in the line of duty and his name will be placed on there,” Pettit said.

More larger displays will be kept up for the department and the town said they are excited to welcome their officers back to helping the community at this Saturday’s trout day.

“We miss him a lot but like I said we’ll move on our police department comes back this Saturday,” Pettit said. “We have a trout day at the Hawksbill park which is a kid’s day. I think it’s a good day for them to come back and be with children and move on.”

