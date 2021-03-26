Advertisement

Rutgers to require students to be vaccinated for virus in fall

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University says it will require that all students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving for classes in the fall.

The university said in statement Thursday that assurances from the federal government of vaccine supply for all Americans prompted them to make the decision.

The university says students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Students participating in online-only classes will not be required to be vaccinated.

A university official says faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccination and students enrolling at Rutgers who are under 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it’s approved for people age 16 and up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in Stuarts Draft.
One dead, another injured in early morning fire in Stuarts Draft
Police were called to a domestic dispute Wednesday night in Waynesboro.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after hourslong standoff in Waynesboro
Harrisonburg police say an individual is in custody after they barricaded themselves in a room...
HPD reports individual in custody after barricade situation at Motel 6
A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 221.4 has closed both southbound lanes and a...
Expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County, southbound lanes reopened
Coronavirus Virginia
VDH reports first cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429 COVID-19 variants in Va.

Latest News

On Jan. 6, rioters coming from a pro-Trump rally broke into the U.S. Capitol, resulting in...
Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was ‘zero threat’
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5
Bob Corso reflects on his career after 33 years at WHSV-TV