Sentara Healthcare achieves $15 starting wage

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Sentara Healthcare says it has achieved a $15 an hour starting wage, eight months sooner than originally promised in late 2019.

According to a press release from the hospital, Sentara previously announced that it would incrementally increase its starting wage to $15 by January 2022, but recently chose to accelerate the process.

Sentara also said the hospital is investing an additional $43 million in its team members through across-the-board merit pay increases and market adjustments. These enhancements in pay are in addition to a Gift of Gratitude ranging from $750 to $1,500 for most employees.

Sentara says the increases will take effect in May and benefit more than 90 percent of Sentara’s 28,3000 employees.

