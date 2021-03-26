Advertisement

Shenandoah National Park plans prescribed burn

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah National Park (SNP) announced plans to burn approximately 50 acres of Big Meadows sometime between March 29 and April 22, weather permitting.

According to a press release from SNP, a portion of Big Meadows is burned each year for the purpose of maintaining the open vista by preventing encroachment from small trees and shrubs.

The park predicts the prescribed burn will take one day to complete.

SNP warns visitors that smoke from the burn may be visible in and around the Big Meadows area, and those driving in areas of smoke should take care by slowing down and ensuring their headlights are on. All park facilities will remain open during the prescribed burn.

Prescribed burns are ignited by fire managers under a pre-determined set of conditions, and most prescribed burns at SNP are conducted under the guidance and direction of personnel from the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Forestry, according to a press release from SNP.

