Sipe Center reopens for live performances after year hiatus

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Sipe Center in Bridgewater held its grand re-opening and start to the new music season Friday.

It has been over a year since the center had any live performances.

The Sipe Center closed its doors in March of 2020, but the lights and music are back on, and Masters of Soul is the first act up.

It is the band’s first live performance in a year.

“That one year. It didn’t take a lot out of me, but it really showed that I really missed it. I really missed performing. I missed the action from the audience. I just missed the stage period,” band member Ronald Smith said.

“For me, just being on stage and interacting with the audience it’s really what gives me life. It really has been hard,” band member Danita Deadwyler said.

The Sipe Center had to cancel over 20 performances this past year, including the Masters of Soul’s show, and having the theatre open means a lot.

“It’s so exciting. We have this big beautiful space. It’s brand new. We weren’t able to use it very much, so I’m so happy to see people back here enjoying live arts again,” Performance Manager at the Sipe Center Amanda Saufley said.

There are safety guidelines in place including masks for both staff and visitors, 30 percent capacity in the theatre, sanitization and a 6-foot distance in the theatre and in lines.

But for the members of the band, they are grateful to be performing at all.

“It’s been a year, I’ll sing to 10 people,” band member Deneen Brooks said.

