VDOT: Waynesboro park-and-ride expansion to begin March 29

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — An expansion of the Town Center Park and Ride commuter lot in Waynesboro is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 29, according to officials.

The lot is located near the I-64 exit 94 interchange at Route 340.

The $1 million project will provide additional parking spaces new transit facilities and improved access and lighting. The park and ride will remain open during construction, and barricades will separate the work zone from areas open to the public.

Officials say the project will increase parking capacity to 175 spaces, up from its current 120 spaces. The project also includes a bus stop with a covered shelter and improved lighting. The lot will also be repaved.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the project also includes infrastructure to accommodate future charging spaces for electric vehicles, bicycle racks, sidewalks and landscaping. New pavement marking will allow for enhanced safety for pedestrians to access nearby shopping and dining.

A second entrance is also included in the project to improve access and help reduce congestion.

