Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,799 on Friday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Friday, March 26, Virginia has had 612,062 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,799 case increase since Thursday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.2% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 5.6% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Seven additional deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 10,154.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Tuesday, March 23, Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings and entertainment venues.

Starting April 1, social gatherings may now have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Entertainment venues will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity with a 500 person cap. Outdoor capacity will now be able to have up to 30 percent.

When it comes to sporting events, the number of spectators will increase to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. Masks and social distancing will still be required at this time.

Previously, Governor Northam also lifted the modified stay-at-home order, and alcohol sales have been expanded to midnight.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of March 26

By March 25, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 479,005 confirmed cases and 133,057 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 8,274,751 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 6,398,177 PCR tests, 230,653 antibody tests and 1,645,921 antigen tests.

At this point, 26,144 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 10,154 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. March 26.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 26,362 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,373 (+6 from Thursday)

• Bath County - 251

• Buena Vista - 865 (+1 from Thursday)

• Harrisonburg - 6,124 (+21 from Thursday)

• Highland County - 100

• Lexington - 1,150 (-1 from Thursday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,440 (+4 from Thursday)

• Rockingham County - 6,311 (+15 from Thursday)

• Staunton - 2,517 (+5 from Thursday)

• Waynesboro - 2,231 (+7 from Thursday)

Outbreaks: 88, with 35 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 33 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 7 in college/university settings and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 319,449

Lord Fairfax Health District: 18,926 total cases

• Clarke County - 880 (+1 from Thursday)

• Frederick County - 7,152 (+20 from Thursday)

• Page County - 1,897 (+7 from Thursday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,868 (+2 from Thursday)

• Warren County - 2,504 (+17 from Thursday)

• Winchester - 2,625 (+4 from Thursday)

Outbreaks: 108, with 48 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 34 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 5 in college/university settings, 5 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings, 3 in public safety.

Total tests: 221,845

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of March 26, 2,230,858 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,209,895 people are fully vaccinated.

3,590,965 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of March 26, at least 51,012 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is 998.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 139,750 total cases in West Virginia as of March 26.

Grant County: 1,161 total COVID-19 cases (+2 from Thursday)

Hardy County: 1,372 total COVID-19 cases (+2 from Thursday)

Pendleton County: 651 total COVID-19 cases (+4 from Thursday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.