Virginia House speaker calls for July marijuana legalization

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, House speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax,...
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, House speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, gavels in the session to an empty Virginia House of Delegates chamber after a Zoom Legislative session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A year after COVID-19 triggered government shutdowns and crowd limitations, more public bodies than ever are livestreaming their meetings for anyone to watch from a computer, television or smartphone. But in some cases, it's become harder for people to actually talk with their elected officials. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP Photo)
By Denise Lavoie and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s House speaker says she supports moving up the date for legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana to this summer.

That is a key change pushed by advocates who have sharply criticized legislation recently approved by lawmakers that would delay legalization until 2024.

Democratic Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced on Twitter that she will back an amendment to the bill with a July 1 legalization date. Filler-Corn says she will also push for other amendments to the legislation, including a provision that calls for people who are currently incarcerated for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to have an opportunity for resentencing.

Gov. Ralph Northam has until Wednesday to send amendments to the House and Senate for their consideration.

