Virginia House speaker calls for July marijuana legalization

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s House speaker says she supports moving up the date for legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana to this summer.

That is a key change pushed by advocates who have sharply criticized legislation recently approved by lawmakers that would delay legalization until 2024.

Democratic Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced on Twitter that she will back an amendment to the bill with a July 1 legalization date. Filler-Corn says she will also push for other amendments to the legislation, including a provision that calls for people who are currently incarcerated for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to have an opportunity for resentencing.

Gov. Ralph Northam has until Wednesday to send amendments to the House and Senate for their consideration.

