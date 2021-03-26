Virginia Institute of Autism returns to daily in-person classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While many schools are still partially remote due to the coronavirus pandemic, students and staff at the Virginia Institute of Autism (VIA) are now fully back in the classroom.

VIA says it is at a 97% vaccination rate across the organization, which was a factor in its decision to bring students back this week.

“I texted my husband, I texted my mom, I texted my sister, I texted everybody I could think of to say his school is going back full time,” Jessica Bell said.

Bell’s son Robbie recently returned to the classroom, which brought joy into their household. She says the opposite was true when VIA shifted to virtual learning last year.

“For a child on the spectrum it causes additional anxiety because they don’t know how to process their thoughts and their feelings about why things are changing, why he can’t go to school every day,” Bell said.

VIA is a year-round school, and last summer school officials made the decision to bring students back two days a week. It meant students could receive speech therapy and other services in person, but it brought its own set of challenges.

“To basically understand why were some days school days and some days not school days. Everyday we had to look at a calendar and say, ‘OK today’s a school day, tomorrow’s not a school day,’” Bell said.

VIA is now back on a normal Monday-through-Friday schedule.

“We had wonderful support from this community, from our local pediatricians, and our department of public health. They had a regular, weekly call that we were able to participate in to help us with developing safety and hygiene protocols,” VIA President Ethan Long said.

The school added an outdoor tent to free up classroom space and enable social distancing. However, students are not currently getting on-the-job training.

“As the business community comes back, we’re looking forward to working with our partners and having our students learn those very valuable job skills in the future,” Long said.

For Bell’s son, the return to school also means connection.

“He’s been happy that he’s been able to see his friends that he hasn’t seen in over a year,” she said.

You can also now register for VIA’s Run for Autism 5K. It helps support programs at the Virginia School of Autism. The event is set to take place on April 17 and 18.

