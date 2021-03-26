Advertisement

Virginia to receive over $79 million to support health centers

By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced Virginia will receive $79,907,625 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support 26 community health centers across the commonwealth.

The health centers will be able to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatments, as well as focus on services to those who have a higher risk for the coronavirus.

The funding comes through the American Rescue Plan and will be awarded starting in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

