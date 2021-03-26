Advertisement

Walmart to start offering vaccines in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walmart will begin offering coronavirus vaccines across West Virginia starting next week.

Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer announced Friday that the state is partnering with Walmart through the Federal Pharmacy Program to offer vaccinations.

“There’s a firm percentage of the population out there that lives within 10 miles of a Walmart in West Virginia, as well as all across the country. So it’s another great addition to our vaccination program – it’s going to be big.” said Hoyer.

More information is expected to be announced net week.

