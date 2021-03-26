Warm weekend with storms possible Sunday

(WHSV) - Staying warm into the weekend ahead of a strong cold front. Winds increase again Sunday with temperatures dropping into next week.

FRIDAY: Staying windy through about sunset with winds calming down into the evening. Staying rather mild and pleasant with early evening temperatures in the 60s.

Clear overnight behind a cold front and temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s, turning a bit crisp overnight.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine, cool early but warming nicely for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s so a very warm and pleasant day to enjoy outside. Typical warm spots across the Potomac Highlands pushing the upper 70s. High clouds increase through the last afternoon ahead of our next system.

A very comfortable evening in the 60s as cloud cover builds in. An isolated shower for the evening, especially for our southern areas. Cloudy overnight and mild, lows in the low to mid 50s. A few scattered showers overnight.

SUNDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s and a few scattered showers. A strong cold front will cross late in the afternoon. Ahead of it the day will be rather mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It won’t be raining the entire day. Turning windy for the afternoon, gusts at times 30-40 mph.

Some showers, few afternoon storms. Potential for damaging winds in any storm (whsv)

A line of showers and a few thunderstorms is now expected for the afternoon. If we have more sunshine this will add to the instability (fuel for storms). There is the potential for strong to severe storms with damaging winds. This should be a quick line and moving east late afternoon. The greatest severe threat will remain east of the Blue Ridge. Cooling quickly into the evening behind the front and staying windy. Gusts 30-40mph across the area. Mostly clear for the night. Overnight temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s, so it will be a chillier night.

MONDAY: A few clouds early will give way to a mostly sunny day ahead. Starting out rising into the 40s so a chilly morning. Cooler than the last several days but still a pretty nice afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. Around 60 for the Valley.

Cooling quick into Monday evening. A bit chilly going overnight as temperatures will dip back into the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s so a cool morning. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. It will be a pleasant afternoon as high temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A really great day to enjoy outside if you can. Temperatures overnight will be cool, but not as chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Starting the day cool with temperatures in the 40s. Right now another system will approach the area and at this time it looks to hold off until Wednesday night. Ahead of it, increasing clouds and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers for the night. Overnight lows will be cool, in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: The morning begins cool with temperatures in the 40s. A few clouds mixed with sun today, but noticeably cooler for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, so still pleasant, but just not as warm.

