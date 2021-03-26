Advertisement

WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 5

High school football scores from Week 5 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 5 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.

Friday, March 26

Page County at Strasburg - 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Staunton - 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Riverheads - 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Luray - 7 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Madison County - 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

Broadway at Spotswood - 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County - 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

