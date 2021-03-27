Advertisement

16 dogs removed from Louisa County home

Louisa County animal seizure and forfeiture team.
Louisa County animal seizure and forfeiture team.(Louisa County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office animal control deputies, and other agencies, seized dogs from a home on Louisa Rd. on Thursday, March 26.

The deputies initially met with the owner about some dogs on the property and the owner voluntarily forfeited several dogs.

While on the scene the deputies saw several Jack Russell’s terriers inside of the house that appeared to need medical attention.

The deputies got a search warrant for the home and additional dogs were taken into custody.

In total, 16 dogs were removed from the property.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident. If you have any information about this case, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234.

