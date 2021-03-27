Advertisement

Bridgewater drops regular-season finale to Shenandoah

By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team lost to Shenandoah, 19-18, Friday night at Jopson Athletic Complex in Bridgewater.

The Eagles forced five turnovers and led the game late in the fourth quarter but Shenandoah was able to drive 76 yards on 12 plays and score the game-winning touchdown on a Chris Sonnenberg touchdown pass to Brant Butler with 32 seconds remaining in the contest.

Bridgewater quarterback Matt Lawton finished with 202 yards passing and accounted for three total touchdowns in the loss.

The Eagles finish the regular season with a 2-2 overall record and 1-2 mark in ODAC play. Bridgewater now awaits its matchup in the ODAC Playoff Game, a postseason contest developed by the conference for the 2021 spring season.

