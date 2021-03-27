Cherry blossoms near full bloom in Washington DC

Next weekend is the perfect time to check in on Washington DC’s famous cherry blossoms.

The National Park Service says the first week of April is the peak bloom of the capital’s cherry blossom trees.

The National Park Service specifically says it could happen between April 2nd and April 5th.

They plan on having limited access to the area during the bloom but are encouraging people tp visit the site virtually instead of in person.

They said if too many people show up, they are prepared to close the area.

The Cherry Blossoms are one of DC’s biggest tourist attractions.

Japan gifted the original Yoshino trees to the US in 1912.

