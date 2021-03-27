Community members celebrate Evah Roller’s 100th birthday

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Dayton celebrated a very special milestone on Friday: Evah Roller’s 100th birthday.

Family and friends met at Wilbur Pence Middle School and walked down to Roller’s house to wish her a happy birthday one by one.

Ms. Roller’s family said she’s always been very active within the community, but the pandemic has kept her isolated, so they wanted to do something special to show her just how much she is cared for.

“We wouldn’t be the women we are today without mom,” Pam Nixon, one of Roller’s daughters said.

“Compassion was one of the things she taught us, respect, always respect,” Barbara Linzey and Tomie Baber, her other daughters added.

Ms. Roller said she felt very loved and cared for to see everyone come out for her special day.

“It’s wonderful. It’s great! I never expected anything like this. I really appreciate it,” Roller said.

Her grandson even drove from Arizona to surprise her.

“You only turn 100 one time in your life. We knew we were going to do something and it had to be absolutely out of this world special,” her son Chris Linzey said. “We lived many different places, and I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with my grandparents, but when I did it was very, very special.”

Roller has received over 130 birthday wishes and her family said they are not done celebrating just yet.

“She’s done so much. It’s hard to pinpoint one specific thing, other than she is a terrific mother, she’s a great wife, she did everything for us,” Nixon said.

