Deadly tornadoes tear across the south

(WHSV) - A very tough day and night in the Deep South Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Long-tracked supercells spawned deadly tornadoes across five states.

In Alabama alone at least 14 tornadoes touched down inflicting severe damage. The National Weather Service has preliminary estimates of one of those tornadoes being at EF-3 strength with winds of 140 mph.

BREAKING: We have upgraded the 34 mile long tornado that tracked from southwest of Helena to northeast of Vandiver in Shelby County to an EF3 with 140 mph winds, based on damage in the Eagle Point area. Info remains preliminary. pic.twitter.com/XHslktBodS — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 26, 2021

In Calhoun County, Alabama which is in the northeast portion of the state, five people are reported dead including three members of one family.

“I’m in a lot of pain, I’m in shock, I’m numb, I’ve never felt this kind of stuff before,” said Latasha Harris-Ramos, who lost family members in the tornado.

Another fatality reported in Georgia, just southwest of the Atlanta metro area. The city of Newnan getting hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has preliminary estimates that an EF-4 tornado hit that area with winds estimated at 170 mph.

PRELIMINARY Newnan tornado info: Based on damage indicators in our ongoing survey, EF-4 damage indicative of wind speeds up to 170 mph were observed in the hardest hit areas around LaGrange St and Smokey Rd. Teams will continue surveying over the coming days. #gawx — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 26, 2021

“You heard the train coming and it sounded just like it. I’ve lived through it and phew, don’t want to do it again,” said Jim Reeder, a Newnan Resident.

“Very catastrophic damage... stuff that’s unbelievable,” said Chief Deron Patrick Wilson of Coweta County Fire Department.

All of this coming a week after another severe weather outbreak occurred in the dead South.

There’s a fine line where a lot of these supercells tracked. The worst supercells tracking northeast through Alabama into western Georgia.

