Advertisement

Deadly tornadoes tear across the south

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - A very tough day and night in the Deep South Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Long-tracked supercells spawned deadly tornadoes across five states.

In Alabama alone at least 14 tornadoes touched down inflicting severe damage. The National Weather Service has preliminary estimates of one of those tornadoes being at EF-3 strength with winds of 140 mph.

In Calhoun County, Alabama which is in the northeast portion of the state, five people are reported dead including three members of one family.

“I’m in a lot of pain, I’m in shock, I’m numb, I’ve never felt this kind of stuff before,” said Latasha Harris-Ramos, who lost family members in the tornado.

Another fatality reported in Georgia, just southwest of the Atlanta metro area. The city of Newnan getting hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has preliminary estimates that an EF-4 tornado hit that area with winds estimated at 170 mph.

“You heard the train coming and it sounded just like it. I’ve lived through it and phew, don’t want to do it again,” said Jim Reeder, a Newnan Resident.

“Very catastrophic damage... stuff that’s unbelievable,” said Chief Deron Patrick Wilson of Coweta County Fire Department.

All of this coming a week after another severe weather outbreak occurred in the dead South.

There’s a fine line where a lot of these supercells tracked. The worst supercells tracking northeast through Alabama into western Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in Stuarts Draft.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal fire in Stuarts Draft
Police were called to a domestic dispute Wednesday night in Waynesboro.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after hourslong standoff in Waynesboro
A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 221.4 has closed both southbound lanes and a...
Expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County, southbound lanes reopened
Harrisonburg police say an individual is in custody after they barricaded themselves in a room...
HPD reports individual in custody after barricade situation at Motel 6
Kathy waves at doctors and nurse on her way out the hospital.
Timberville woman beats COVID-19 after almost four months in the hospital

Latest News

At least 6 people have died for tornadoes that tore across the South Thursday
Deadly Tornadoes Tear Across South
Louisa County animal seizure and forfeiture team.
16 dogs removed from Louisa County home
Baja Bean in downtown Staunton
Staunton Tourism campaigns creatively during COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Paul Lyons talking about epilepsy
March 26th is Epilepsy Heroes Day in Virginia