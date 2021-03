Gameday Central: James Madison vs. William & Mary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 1 James Madison football team returns to action Saturday with a road game at William & Mary.

Game Information

No. 1 James Madison (3-0 Overall, 1-0 CAA) at William & Mary (1-1 Overall, 1-1 CAA)

Date: Saturday, March 27

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

Broadcast: FloSports

Pregame Coverage

Dukes optimistic, hopeful to resume play Saturday

Discussing The Dukes - at William & Mary

Watch our “JMU Football Opponent Report” on William & Mary here:

Watch Curt Cignetti’s weekly press conference here:

