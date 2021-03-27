Gameday Central: No. 1 JMU dominates William & Mary in return to field

Advertisement

The No. 1 James Madison football team returned to action Saturday and earned a road win at William & Mary, 38-10. (Photo Courtesy: William & Mary Athletics).(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 1 James Madison football team returned to action Saturday and earned a road win at William & Mary, 38-10.

It was JMU’s first game since March 6 after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team forced the Dukes to postpone two games. However, the long break in between games did not seem to impact the Dukes. Despite playing without multiple key players, JMU scored on its first three drives and led 21-0 after the first quarter. The Dukes held a 28-3 lead at halftime and controlled the game from start to finish.

Gage Moloney, the expected starter at quarterback, did not play in the game for JMU. In his absence, Cole Johnson made his fourth start of the spring and played well. Johnson completed 16 of 22 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Kaelon Black led the way on the ground with 141 rushing yards, including an 11-yard TD, on 19 carries. Jawon Hamilton added a pair of TDs and 40 yards rushing on 13 carries. JMU’s leading rusher Percy Agyei-Obese did not play in the game.

James Madison improves to 4-0 Overall and 2-0 in CAA play. The Dukes are scheduled to visit Richmond for a 12 p.m. kickoff Saturday, April 3 with TV coverage on NBC Sports Washington.

By playing and completing Saturday’s game, James Madison is officially eligible for the FCS Playoffs. Teams are required to play at least four games be to eligible for the playoffs. JMU needs to play at least one more conference game to eligible for the Colonial Athletic Association’s automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs.

