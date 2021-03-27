Gameday Central: No. 1 JMU dominates William & Mary in return to field

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 1 James Madison football team returned to action Saturday and earned a road win at William & Mary, 38-10.

It was JMU’s first game since March 6 after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team forced the Dukes to postpone two games. However, the long break in between games did not seem to impact the Dukes. Despite playing without multiple key players, JMU scored on its first three drives and led 21-0 after the first quarter. The Dukes held a 28-3 lead at halftime and controlled the game from start to finish.

Highlights from @JMUFootball's impressive first half against William & Mary. #JMU leads 28-3 at half



(Video from FloSports broadcast) pic.twitter.com/neu3zqfj0Q — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) March 27, 2021

Gage Moloney, the expected starter at quarterback, did not play in the game for JMU. In his absence, Cole Johnson made his fourth start of the spring and played well. Johnson completed 16 of 22 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Kaelon Black led the way on the ground with 141 rushing yards, including an 11-yard TD, on 19 carries. Jawon Hamilton added a pair of TDs and 40 yards rushing on 13 carries. JMU’s leading rusher Percy Agyei-Obese did not play in the game.

In postgame presser, #JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he spent a lot more of his time recently focusing on football rather than being a “social distance coordinator”.



Cignetti said he felt he had been hurting the team but has tried to get some things back to normal recently — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) March 27, 2021

Here are the soundbites from Curt Cignetti that I'm referencing in the tweet below.



The "him" he refers to is Cole Johnson. Some candid thoughts from the #JMU head coach: https://t.co/G8GiYLaLVu pic.twitter.com/sK3nIQsvdx — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) March 27, 2021

James Madison improves to 4-0 Overall and 2-0 in CAA play. The Dukes are scheduled to visit Richmond for a 12 p.m. kickoff Saturday, April 3 with TV coverage on NBC Sports Washington.

By playing and completing Saturday’s game, James Madison is officially eligible for the FCS Playoffs. Teams are required to play at least four games be to eligible for the playoffs. JMU needs to play at least one more conference game to eligible for the Colonial Athletic Association’s automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs.

