JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, March 27

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday March 27.

JMU volleyball takes down William & Mary

The James Madison women’s volleyball team earned a 3-1 win over William & Mary Saturday afternoon in Harrisonburg. Miette Veldman led the JMU attack with 14 kills while Sophia Davis recorded 12 kills and four blocks. Caroline Dozier dished out 30 assists for the Dukes.

JMU improves to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in CAA play. The two teams are scheduled to play again Sunday at JMU.

JMU men’s soccer earns road win at Charleston

The James Madison men’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 victory at College of Charleston Saturday. Ethan Taylor scored both James Madison goals to help the Dukes improve to 3-0-1 overall (2-0-0 CAA).

JMU is scheduled to visit William & Mary for a 2 p.m. start next Friday (April 2).

