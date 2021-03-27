Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, March 27

Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday March 27.
Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday March 27.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday March 27.

JMU volleyball takes down William & Mary

The James Madison women’s volleyball team earned a 3-1 win over William & Mary Saturday afternoon in Harrisonburg. Miette Veldman led the JMU attack with 14 kills while Sophia Davis recorded 12 kills and four blocks. Caroline Dozier dished out 30 assists for the Dukes.

JMU improves to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in CAA play. The two teams are scheduled to play again Sunday at JMU.

JMU men’s soccer earns road win at Charleston

The James Madison men’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 victory at College of Charleston Saturday. Ethan Taylor scored both James Madison goals to help the Dukes improve to 3-0-1 overall (2-0-0 CAA).

JMU is scheduled to visit William & Mary for a 2 p.m. start next Friday (April 2).

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recent seismic activity as cause this doormat volcano to erupt.
More incredible video of Iceland volcano eruption
A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.
Kathy waves at doctors and nurse on her way out the hospital.
Timberville woman beats COVID-19 after almost four months in the hospital
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,912 on Saturday
Officials responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in Stuarts Draft.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal fire in Stuarts Draft

Latest News

No. 1 JMU returns to field, dominates William & Mary (6 p.m. report)
No. 1 JMU returns to field, dominates William & Mary (6 p.m. report)
The No. 1 James Madison football team returned to action Saturday and earned a road win at...
Gameday Central: No. 1 JMU dominates William & Mary in return to field
The No. 22 James Madison women’s lacrosse team lost to No. 8 Virginia, 15-12, Friday night at...
No. 22 JMU women’s lacrosse falls to No. 8 UVA
The Bridgewater College football team lost to Shenandoah, 19-18, Friday night at Jopson...
Bridgewater drops regular-season finale to Shenandoah