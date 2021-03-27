March 26th is Epilepsy Heroes Day in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared March 26th Epilepsy Heroes Day in the commonwealth as a day to spread awareness and promote education about the disease.

About three million Americans are living with Epilepsy and seizures.

Paul Lyons, Medical Director of the Virginia Comprehensive Epilepsy Program at Winchester Medical Center, said he is grateful for the support.

“What it means to my patients and their families and their loved ones is that a disease that can be isolating and still stigmatized is welcomed by the larger community, the citizens of the Commonwealth. To know that they are supported and there [are] people that stand behind them as they fight this disease,” Lyons said.

Lyons said he hopes Northam will sign a bill by the end of the month that will bring standardized seizure training into schools and provide legal protections to caretakers who administer support.

“Being a parent myself, we all expect our children to go to school and at the very least be safe and taken care of. In these cases, making sure that the individuals to whom we entrust our children are at least comfortable and can give some first simple steps towards assisting in a seizure rescue plan, which would be really reassuring to everyone,” Lyons said.

Lyons said there have been many strides in over the years in taking care of brain disorders and hopes Epilepsy Heroes Day will also cast a light on the multiple different brain disorders.

Lyons urges every community member to be aware of the disease and know how to act during a seizure rescue plan.

For more information on epilepsy and seizures, you can visit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia’s website.

