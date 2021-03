HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 22 James Madison women’s lacrosse team lost to No. 8 Virginia, 15-12, Friday night at Sentara Park.

Isabella Peterson scored four goals for JMU in the loss. The Dukes fall to 4-3 Overall and are scheduled to visit Liberty for a 5 p.m. start on Wednesday, March 31.

