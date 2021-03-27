Advertisement

Virginia still expects to meet May 1 deadline for everyone to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

(WCJB)
By Kyle Rogers
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s vaccination coordinator says he still expects everyone to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

On a conference call Friday afternoon, Dr. Danny Avula said although the commonwealth is receiving nearly half as many Johnson & Johnson shots as expected this week, the timeline does not change.

“Our Johnson & Johnson allocations came in a little lower than we were expecting but our Pfizer came in higher, so all in all we are still on track to... really being able to open up to the general population by about the last week of April or so,” he said.

Avula also said despite questions raised about the Danville community vaccination clinic (CVC), the three other statewide CVC’s still have strong demand.

