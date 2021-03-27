WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 5
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 5 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
Final Scores for Friday, March 26
Strasburg 14, Page County 7
Stuarts Draft 49, Staunton 0
Riverheads 63, Buffalo Gap 18
Luray 36, Clarke County 14
Stonewall Jackson 52, Madison County 13
Turner Ashby 33, Waynesboro 22
Broadway 7, Spotswood 6
Rockbridge County 35, Harrisonburg 19
Wilson Memorial 21, Fort Defiance 8
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.