Infant Toddler Language Lab at JMU is looking for participants for research programs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Inside the Health and Behavioral Sciences building on the campus of James Madison University is the Infant Toddler Language Lab.

The lab, directed by Dr. Rory DePaolis, is conducting research programs that they hope the community will get involved in.

The goal is intervention and prevention of speech, language, or hearing difficulties in infants.

“These programs are specifically aimed at the first years of life, and that is where a lot of the basic skills for speech and language and thinking are occurring in infant brains,” Speech Pathologist Shiree Harbick, with the program, said. “It is really a win-win when we can partner bringing something of value to the community and the community also engaging with our students.”

One program focuses on ear infections in infants.

“Looking at how ear infections during infancy affect a baby who is 11 months old and how they are able to recognize speech,” Audiology Graduate Student Sarah Wright said.

Participants in the study are compensated $20 for their time.

The other program is called the FIRST Program and is designed for parents with babies 6 to 12 months old.

“We have a series of sessions that they can come to and learn about different ways they can talk to their babies that really promote speech and language development,” Harbick said.

She said it is great to have the children who attended the FIRST Program come back years later.

“We’re continuing to follow their language development to see how much the first program makes a difference for them as they approach closer and closer to being school age,” Harbick said.

Enrollment is underway for the FIRST Program and will run from 5-6:30 p.m. The sessions begin in May.

The program is free, and priority is given to families who might qualify for any form of public assistance.

For more information on the FIRST Program, you can call (540) 255-0881 or email harbicsc@jmu.edu.

For more information on the ear infection study you can email wrigh5se@dukes.jmu.edu.

