JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sports on Sunday, March 28:
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 2, College of Charleston 1 - First win of the year for the Dukes.
Volleyball
James Madison 3, William & Mary 0 - JMU sweeps weekend series and heads into CAA tournament with 6-1 league record.
Softball
James Madison 10, Elon 3 - Dukes stay red-hot to open the year; now 11-1 overall record.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.