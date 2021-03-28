Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, March 28

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sports on Sunday, March 28:

Women’s Soccer

James Madison 2, College of Charleston 1 - First win of the year for the Dukes.

Volleyball

James Madison 3, William & Mary 0 - JMU sweeps weekend series and heads into CAA tournament with 6-1 league record.

Softball

James Madison 10, Elon 3 - Dukes stay red-hot to open the year; now 11-1 overall record.

