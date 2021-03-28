Lyndhurst woman arrested after alleged assault and robbery

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Lyndhurst woman was arrested Sunday after an alleged robbery at The Country Store on Mt. Torrey Rd.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Crystal Dawn Cox came into the store demanding cigarettes. She then allegedly went behind the counter, assaulted the store clerk, stole a pack of cigarettes and left the store on foot.

She was arrested later without incident, according to a release.

The store clerk has minor facial injuries.

Cox was charged with one count of robbery and is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.