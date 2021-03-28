Advertisement

Lyndhurst woman arrested after alleged assault and robbery

Crystal Dawn Cox
Crystal Dawn Cox(Middle River Regional Jail)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Lyndhurst woman was arrested Sunday after an alleged robbery at The Country Store on Mt. Torrey Rd.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Crystal Dawn Cox came into the store demanding cigarettes. She then allegedly went behind the counter, assaulted the store clerk, stole a pack of cigarettes and left the store on foot.

She was arrested later without incident, according to a release.

The store clerk has minor facial injuries.

Cox was charged with one count of robbery and is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

