WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Randall Wolf of Stuarts Draft announced he is running for Delegate in Virginia’s 20th District Saturday at Waynesboro’s Constitution Park.

According to a press release, Wolf is running on a platform that he calls the the “Super Six:”

“1. Rural Rights: Affordable Broadband and Cellphone Coverage to support education, tele-med, and safety; Support for Family Farming; Landowner Rights, Solar Projects; and building a strong rural economy with quality jobs.

2. Livable Wages and State Income Tax Reform: It’s time to lower taxes for most working families and support livable wages. It’s time for a trickle up economy.

3. Justice Reform and Mental Health Care – not incarceration. I’m against the expansion of Middle River Regional Jail. I will fight to create mental health care and drug abuse support that includes separate first responders and short-term care facilities. Jail cells are not care cells.

4. Legalization of Marijuana: I will work for a Fields-to-Factory approach to create jobs from growing Hemp and Marijuana on family farms and producing products from them.

5. Land Stewardship and Environmental protections.

6. Updating the Sunshine Law requiring greater transparency of state and local government including mandatory live streaming of all public meetings.”

Virginia’s 20th District includes Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, Highland County and Nelson County.

