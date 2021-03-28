“Stop Asian Hate” march held in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community members gathered in Staunton Saturday to raise awareness and speak out against anti-Asian hate and show to support for Asian American Pacific Islander communities.

The march began at Gypsy Hill Park, then those in attendance made their way through Downtown Staunton to the Augusta County Courthouse.

One of the guest speakers was 17 year old Delaney Duff, who helped organize the event with 6 others: Alex Candelier, Autumn Raine, Isabelle Brodeur, Novahly Tunia, Olivia Edwards, Tristan Gaona, and Katelyn Sizemore

“We will no longer stand in silence. We will stand up and we will fight. Protect Asian women and protect Asian lives. Stop Asian hate,” Duff said.

Multiple people spoke of hurtful jokes made to Asian communities, the frequent inability to learn to pronounce names, as well as being known as the “model minority,” among many others.

“Issues within the Asian American community have kind of been swept under the rug as jokes or dark humor, but it’s not funny to mispronounce an Asian’s person’s name. It’s not funny to make fun of their culture, their food, their music. They are just as valid as every other American in this community,” Duff said.

Stop AAPI Hate reported almost 3800 hate incidents nationally since March of last year. An overwhelming amount coming from Asian women.

Waynesboro High School teacher, Lorraine Dresch, said the recent shooting Atlanta is another event in a long history of anti-Asian events.

“It makes you feel sick to your stomach and upset and angry. But, the one word that I feel like I can’t put to it is surprising because we have had this centuries-long fire burning of anti-Asian racism, and then the ways in which that racism manifest specifically for Asian women. That it is not just racism and sexism as separate, but they are intertwined,” Dresch said.

One reason Dresch attended the march was to show support for her students.

“So there is not this separation that you have to leave your identity at the door when you come into the classroom. That tou are still who you are and you still belong,” Dresch said.

Dresch is hoping more people will get involved.

“It doesn’t have to be marching in the streets. It doesn’t have to be giving speeches. It can be showing up in smaller ways,” Dresch said.

She added that the goal of the movement is not to diminish other minority movements, but to work together.

“We share the same goals, even though our lived experiences are unique and different,” Dresch said.

