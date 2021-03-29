Advertisement

1 of the elite ‘Governor’s Schools’ sees uptick in diversity

Maggie Walker Governor's School in Richmond (FILE)
Maggie Walker Governor's School in Richmond (FILE)(NBC12)
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of Virginia’s “Governor’s Schools” has accepted more Black and Latino students in the wake of a push to increase diversity at the selective institutions.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond accepted more Black and Latino students for the upcoming school year than it has in five years. One-third of the students from its feeder school divisions are Black, and about 14% are Latino.

The 23 Black and 13 Latino students who’ve been accepted are still under-representative of the school districts. But the school’s director said it’s a step in the right direction.

A total of only 14 Black and Latino students were offered slots last year.

