14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The 14-year-old boy charged with the murder of a Henrico County teen will remain at the Juvenile Detention Center following his arraignment.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said the suspect appeared by video conference for his scheduled arraignment less than 72 hours after the shooting happened.

On March 26 around 4:30 p.m., Henrico police were called to the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road for the report of a shooting. There they found a teenage girl shot outside a home. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

With permission from the family, Henrico County Public Schools identified the victim as Lucia Bremer, an eighth-grader at Quioccasin Middle School.

The Bremer family released the following statement:

“Our family is grieving today, as we will for the rest of our lives. Lucia was not only a member of our close-knit family, but she was also a dedicated athlete, bright mind, and kind soul. She was well known in our community and a vital piece of the workings of our family farm. What happened to her was an act of evil. It was senseless, and we were robbed of something that we can never get back. Together, we will grieve and then do the only thing we can do - move forward, living in light the way Lucia lived and loving the way Lucia loved. This will be our only comment at this time.”

Lucia Bremer (WWBT)

Bremer, who was 13 years old, was described as “wise beyond her years.”

“Talking to her didn’t feel like talking to a middle schooler,” said Quioccasin Middle School Principal Melanie Phipps. “Lucia was exceptional; truly one-of-a-kind. She was brave, hardworking, and kind to everyone. Her smile would light up the entire room.”

On Monday, Taylor said a guardian was in court on behalf of the suspect. Bremer’s family did not attend but was informed of what happened in court.

Currently, authorities are working every angle of this case to figure out if there was any sort of connection between the suspect and victim.

Taylor added under Virginia law, the teen suspect could be charged as an adult, but right now that decision has not been made as they work to find more information.

“Then you’re also looking at the age of the individual and any prior contacts with the court; any mental health issues we may be dealing with,” Taylor said. “Naturally when we talk about a child who is young, of tender age, we do think about – want to know why does something happen. So, there could certainly be a lot of research or trying to figure out what might cause a young person to do such a horrific act.”

Taylor added there is typically a time frame for when a decision to charge as an adult must be made. However, since the suspect has a status hearing scheduled for May 4, it is possible the court could waive that time period to allow both parties the time to seek more information.

Taylor said Henrico County Police are still actively investigating and working with her office to figure out how the teen had a gun in the first place.

On Sunday, Henrico County Police released a statement regarding “inaccurate messages” circulating on social media following the shooting Friday.

“Speculations about the crime being investigated as a hate crime or being gang-related are unfounded,” said Chief Eric English. “While homicide investigations are complex and must be investigated thoroughly with a great deal of follow up, at this stage of the investigation, these allegations have no validity or credibility.”

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

