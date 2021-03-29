Arts Council of the Valley seeks community input on performing arts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Arts Council of the Valley (ACV) is asking community members to share their thoughts on performing arts possibilities in the Friendly City.

Since Court Square Theater operations were suspended last July, a task force has been researching possibilities for how AVC can best support the performing arts in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area.

“ACV’s Board of Directors wanted to use this ‘intermission’ while operations at Court Square Theater are suspended to carefully consider options for moving forward after the coronavirus pandemic subsides,” ACV Board Chair Louise Hostetter said.

You can share your interest in supporting performing arts at the Court Square Theater online until April 18.

“I think people want to get out and want to experience the arts again,” ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden said. “We want to find out from them how. Do they enjoy dance? Do they enjoy theatre, music plays?”

The Performing Arts Task Force will use community responses in its report for ACV’s Board of Directors.

To answer the quick community survey, click here.

